Las Cruces police lieutenant stabbed during arrest of rape suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department reports that a police lieutenant was stabbed on Monday morning while assisting with the apprehension of a rape suspect who fled on foot from a residence. LCPD states that the lieutenant was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with a stab wound to his upper torso, above his vest and near his left armpit.

Authorities say the injuries are not life-threatening. The 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody and police are investigating the allegations from the initial call in addition to the stabbing.

The alleged victim of the original call is being interviewed by police. LCPD officers responded to a residence on the 2200 block of north Alameda Blvd. around 8:30 a.m. after a woman claimed to be sexually assaulted by her roommate.

The woman escaped from the home and met with responding offers while the suspect remained inside the mobile home. LCPD reports officers surrounded the home and tried to persuade the suspect to exit.

However, the suspect exited the home and tried to run from the police. He was taken into custody near the area.

