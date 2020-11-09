Las Cruces police lieutenant stabbed during arrest of rape suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department reports that a police lieutenant was stabbed on Monday morning while assisting with the apprehension of a rape suspect who fled on foot from a residence. LCPD states that the lieutenant was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with a stab wound to his upper torso, above his vest and near his left armpit.

Authorities say the injuries are not life-threatening. The 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody and police are investigating the allegations from the initial call in addition to the stabbing.

The alleged victim of the original call is being interviewed by police. LCPD officers responded to a residence on the 2200 block of north Alameda Blvd. around 8:30 a.m. after a woman claimed to be sexually assaulted by her roommate.

The woman escaped from the home and met with responding offers while the suspect remained inside the mobile home. LCPD reports officers surrounded the home and tried to persuade the suspect to exit.

However, the suspect exited the home and tried to run from the police. He was taken into custody near the area.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss