Las Cruces Police investigate string of auto burglaries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a string of auto burglaries that happened early Wednesday morning in the High Range neighborhood. Police say the auto burglaries appear to have been committed by a group of five juveniles, three boys and two girls, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26.

Las Cruces Police say a group of what appears to be five juveniles are suspected to be behind a string of auto burglaries that took place early Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (courtesy LCPD)

LCPD reports that some of the victims had surveillance cameras on their property, however, their vehicles were unlocked. Surveillance video from multiple homes on Stagecoach Drive and Cheyenne Drive are being reviewed by police to help identify the suspects. Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.

Authorities say the majority of auto burglaries that are committed in Las Cruces are considered to be crimes of opportunity and happen when valuables are left in plain sight and the vehicles are parked unattended and are unlocked. Police say auto burglary offenders cruise neighborhoods or large parking lots and peer through windows looking for items of value and check for unlocked vehicles. Once inside a vehicle, police say a perpetrator only needs seconds to rummage through it and steal valuables.

The Las Cruces Police Department recommends individuals do the following:

Remove valuables from your vehicle and keep items such as backpacks, luggage, purses, wallets, shopping bags, electronics, and loose change out of sight

Remove or properly secure tools and other valuables that are commonly kept in pickup beds

Don’t leave spare keys or garage door openers inside your vehicle

Don’t leave firearms or ammunition inside your vehicle

Roll up windows and keep doors locked when leaving a vehicle unattended

If possible, park in a well-lit area or inside a garage

Consider installing a home security system or a motion-sensor system

Refrain from leaving your vehicle unlocked and unattended to run a quick errand or to pump gas

Immediately report any suspicious behavior or activity to police

