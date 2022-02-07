LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Las Cruces continue to investigate after a shooting at a house party left four victims injured and one in critical condition. The shooting happened Saturday morning.

Neighbors say they heard as many as five shots being fired. They say this is the third time a shooting happened on the block since last summer.

Some neighbors say part of the blame falls on the home’s owner. Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call Las Cruces Police.