LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Las Cruces continue to investigate after a shooting at a house party left four victims injured and one in critical condition. The shooting happened Saturday morning.
Story continues below
- Traffic: Construction on I-40 expected to start Monday
- Coronavirus: NMDOH: Health orders remain in place another month
- Crime: Española man leads police on highspeed chase
- Weird: Las Vegas visitor almost misses jackpot of nearly $230K after machine error
Neighbors say they heard as many as five shots being fired. They say this is the third time a shooting happened on the block since last summer.
Some neighbors say part of the blame falls on the home’s owner. Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call Las Cruces Police.