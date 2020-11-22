Las Cruces police investigate officer-involved shooting

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday.

Officials say police responded to a domestic disturbance at the 100 block of Cinnabar Lane and made contact with a suspect. Shortly after that, an officer shot at least one round from at the suspect, who was hit.

According to a news release from the LCPD, the suspect was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the suspect or what led to the shooting are not known at this time. This is a developing story, and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

