Las Cruces Police investigate large vandalism spree

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating after a vandalism spree resulted in damage to several properties and vehicles across the city over the weekend.

LCPD reports that officers learned of damage at the city’s Parks and Recreation facility on the morning of Saturday, February 29. Authorities say several properties and vehicles had been spray-painted and damaged.

While documenting the damage, LCPD officers learned that the vandalism was spread throughout roughly a one-mile radius around the Hadley Parks facilities. Police believe the vandalism was committed late Friday evening into Saturday morning.

In total, damage estimates are expected to cost thousands of dollars. Surveillance cameras in the area captured what appears to be two individuals police believe are responsible for the damage.

Authorities have identified at least one of the suspects and their investigation is ongoing. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone who was a victim of the vandalism spree and has not yet reported damage is asked to file a report by contacting Central Dispatch at 575-526-0795.