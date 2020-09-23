Las Cruces Police investigate hit-and-run crash that kills 1, injures another

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) -The Las Cruces Police Department reports it is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 43-year-old man and critically injured another near the intersection of Espina Street and Arizona Avenue. Police say the crash took place around 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 and authorities responded to a report of two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle that fled the area.

LCPD states that officers found the two victims, one of them, 43-year-old Jaime Valenciano was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Traffic investigators believe that both men were walking together, heading west and crossing Espina Street when they were struck by a vehicle heading south on Espina. Police say the vehicle that hit the pedestrians fled from the area and was seen by a witness heading south on Espina toward University Ave.

The vehicle was described to police as being a gray or silver sedan. Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information pertaining to the hit and run vehicle is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.

