Las Cruces police identify woman killed in shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- The Las Cruces Police Department has identified a woman who was fatally shot at a residence in late October.

LCPD reports that around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, police responded to what was initially described as an explosion at a residence on the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue. Inside the house, police found 45-year-old Danielle Black with at least one fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities say they also discovered evidence to support multiple rounds were fired into the house and that a second woman inside the residence had escaped injury. LCPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for fatally shooting the victim.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps to identify those responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted through P3tips.com