LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, April 16, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Fir Avenue around 6:30 p.m. regarding a female armed with a knife.

According to police the female was making homicidal threats to another occupant in the home. LCPD says when officers arrived they encountered a female who was armed with a knife. They say the incident resulted in the officer firing at least one round at the female suspect.

Police say lifesaving measures were initiated on the suspect, but she died on scene. The Dona Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Task Force are investigating the incident.