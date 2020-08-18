Las Cruces Police asking for help in gun store robbery

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information in a gun store robbery over the weekend. Authorities say around 5 a.m. on Saturday, a white GMC pickup rammed the front door of Miller Guns and Ammo then entered the store, broke into a cabinet and stole several guns.

Surveillance images of suspect vehicle. Courtesy of the Las Cruces Police Department.

LCPD says surveillance cameras captured images of the pickup, determined to be a 2005 white GMC Sierra with a black hood and video from inside the store is being provided with the hopes of identifying the suspect.

LCPD says anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or the location of the pickup, is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, P3 TIPS.