Las Cruces police arrest man suspected of shooting Planet Fitness employee at gym

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man suspected of shooting a woman at a Planet Fitness in Las Cruces on Tuesday morning has been arrested and charged with a second-degree felony. Las Cruces police said Jose Daniel Chavez, 28, is a former member of Planet Fitness and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Investigators learned Chavez was a member of the gym in 2000, but had his membership canceled in June 2020 due to repeated complaints regarding his gym attire. Police said the victim told detectives she was working at the counter when Chavez walked in, threw a boot at her and then fired one round. The round struck the left side of the victim’s abdomen.



When Chavez was detained by police, authorities said he was not wearing shoes or boots. Witnesses also told investigators that the suspect dropped a handgun on the sidewalk east of the Planet Fitness building. Police recovered the firearm and was determined to be a 9mm handgun.



Chavez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.

