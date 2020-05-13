Las Cruces police arrest homicide suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a local business owner.

Las Cruces Police report that 38-year-old Lonnie Gallegos was arrested without incident around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, may 13 at a motel on west Picacho Ave. Police say Gallegos is believed to be responsible for the shooting death of 79-year-old Oscar Amezquita who owned a local shoe repair business.

Gallegos is charged with one count of first degree felony murder, a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary, and fourth degree felony counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. Police say investigators were able to obtain a no-bond warrant for Gallegos on Monday and learned where he was located early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say details in this investigation including what led police to identify Gallegos as the suspect will provided at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

Gallegos will be booked at the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he will initially be held without bond.