LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police have arrested a man after an incident Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, on the city’s East Mesa that drew a large police presence and sent several schools under a precautionary “shelter-in-place” order.

Las Cruces Police say that 31-year-old Alexander Ray Madrid, of Las Cruces, was arrested and charged with a felony count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

At about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a stolen Ford F250 pickup. Before officers could locate the vehicle, they learned that the stolen vehicle had crashed, twice, on dirt roads near north Jornada Road and Engler Road.

After the second crash, and as police approached, the suspect fled into an undeveloped area prompting police to search for him, police officials said in a news release. Police initially believed the suspect may have been armed with a handgun that was stored inside the pickup.



Las Cruces Police deployed “multiple assets,” including drone units and K-9 teams, to locate the suspect. Though there were no direct threats to area schools, they were placed on a modified shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution, police said.



The suspect, later identified as Madrid, was located and taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m. near Mesa Grande Boulevard and Peachtree Hill Road. Police ultimately located the gun, which was still inside the truck. Madrid is initially being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.