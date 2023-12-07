LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A grand jury on Wednesday indicted Las Cruces Police Officer Brad Lunsford with voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement for the deadly shooting of a man in August 2022

Presley Eze, 36, was shot in the head by Lunsford during an altercation with police over allegations of a stolen can of beer at a Las Cruces gas station, according to court documents. A news release from Attorney General Raúl Torrez states that at one point in the altercation, Eze gained possession of the other officer’s taser, though it was never cycled or deployed.

“Our office is committed to upholding the principles of justice and accountability. It is our duty to ensure that law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards, that their actions are transparently examined, and that any misconduct is addressed with the utmost seriousness. This is not only an essential step in maintaining public trust but also a fundamental part of promoting safety, fairness, and the well-being of our community. We will continue to work tirelessly to foster a society where the rule of law is applied equally and without prejudice,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez stated in a news release on Thursday.

Presley Eze is seen on Las Cruces Police Department body camera footage on Aug. 2, 2022. (Credit: Las Cruces Police Department)

Lunsford also faces a civil rights lawsuit that was filed in federal court by Eze’s family. The lawsuit claims Lunsford did not warn Eze that he was going to use deadly force and states Lunsford’s decision to shoot was “objectively unreasonable.”

Eze’s family also filed a lawsuit against the City of Las Cruces claiming the city is trying to cover up the incident and is withholding public information. The lawsuit states that the family has struggled to get the complete video and documents related to the fatal shooting.