Las Cruces officer arrested, charged with DWI

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- A police officer in southern New Mexico is scheduled to be in court next week after she was arrested and charged with DWI.

New Mexico State Police say a Las Cruces Police officer received a 911 wall of a possible drunk driver last week. The witness reported a woman in a pickup truck stopped at an intersection and blocking traffic.

Investigators identified the driver as Stephanie Carbajal, an officer with the Las Cruces Police Department. They say she refused to take a sobriety test and was arrested.

Carbajal has been placed on administrative leave and is scheduled to be in court on Monday.