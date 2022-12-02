LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces mother is facing child abuse charges for allegedly exposing her children to meth after they were returned to her by CYFD. According to a tipster, Adriana Gamboa Corral uses the drug in front of them and court documents show two younger kids had meth in their system.

A tipster reported to CYFD that Corral also neglects the kids, leaving them unclothed in the cold at their home and unfed. The documents also state that CYFD recently returned the kids to Corral, despite CYFD workers reporting that Corral was uncooperative with them and refuses to let them in the home to check on the kids.

News 13 reached out to CYFD Friday to find out the status of the kids and why they were returned. They said they are looking into the request.