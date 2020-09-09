Las Cruces man suspected of robbing Sportsman’s Warehouse, car arrested

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 25-year-old Las Cruces man suspected of breaking into Sportsman’s Warehouse, and a nearby car was arrested Monday night.

Las Cruces Police say around 10 p.m., they were called to a home after the owner of a Chevrolet Cobalt discovered someone inside his vehicle. Police say the car’s windows were broken and items from inside the car were removed. Police say the owner and suspect, Armando Almaraz, exchanged words before Almaraz fled from the area.

Police say officers arrived and found Almaraz. He initially resisted arrest but was taken into custody once a second officer arrived on the scene.

Las Cruces Police say while they were investigating the auto burglary, officers learned that the front doors to Sportsman’s Warehouse were open and had been burglarized and that Almaraz acknowledged to investigators his involvement in burglarizing the vehicle and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Las Cruces Police say Almaraz is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of criminal damage to property, one count of auto burglary, and one count of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer.

Las Cruces Police say Almaraz was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and being held without bond.

No other information has been released at this time.