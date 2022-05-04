LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Marcus Minnick will serve three years in prison after investigators say he admitted to shaking his seven-week-old daughter who died. Minnick, and the child’s mother, Caricia Ceballos were found responsible for the death of baby Mattie in 2019.
Investigators say he admitted to shaking the baby after having work-related problems and knee pain saying he thought she was quote “having a tantrum” before violently shaking her. He pled no contest to reckless child abuse and today was sentenced to three years in prison. Ceballos was sentenced to 12 years after a jury found her guilty last year.