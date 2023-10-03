LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for intentional child abuse resulting in the death of 2-year-old Faviola Rodriguez in 2018.
Lalo Castrillo was babysitting Rodriguez, who was his girlfriend’s child, while she was at work. At some point during the night, Castrillo physically abused Rodriguez, causing internal bleeding and bruising that resulted in her death.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Documents: Man charged with opening fire at Española protest had previous run-in with FBI
- Podcast: Managing the Rio Grande’s water is a long game
- Events: Some of New Mexico’s national parks, historic sites will host eclipse-viewing events
- New Mexico: New Mexico’s governor tests positive for COVID-19, reportedly for the 3rd time in 13 months
During the trial, it was revealed that Castrillo waited more than one hour to call 911. Phone records showed that during that time, he was researching on the internet for “cariogenic shock” and “child chokes on throw up while sleeping” information, according to a news release from the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney.
The state autopsy doctor and the emergency room doctor both testified that the injuries to Rodriguez’s brain and other bruising on her body were not pre-existing injuries. The trial was held a few days before the fifth anniversary of baby Faviola’s death.
District Court Judge James W. Counts presided over the case.