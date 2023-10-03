LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for intentional child abuse resulting in the death of 2-year-old Faviola Rodriguez in 2018.

Lalo Castrillo was babysitting Rodriguez, who was his girlfriend’s child, while she was at work. At some point during the night, Castrillo physically abused Rodriguez, causing internal bleeding and bruising that resulted in her death.

During the trial, it was revealed that Castrillo waited more than one hour to call 911. Phone records showed that during that time, he was researching on the internet for “cariogenic shock” and “child chokes on throw up while sleeping” information, according to a news release from the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney.

The state autopsy doctor and the emergency room doctor both testified that the injuries to Rodriguez’s brain and other bruising on her body were not pre-existing injuries. The trial was held a few days before the fifth anniversary of baby Faviola’s death.

“During the course of those years, many prosecutors, victim’s advocates, legal secretaries, and police officers dedicated themselves to seeking justice for this innocent victim. Throughout the years of prosecutorial adversity, the family maintained their confidence in the prosecution team’s ability to secure justice. Over the course of the trial, 12 jury members heard all the evidence and returned a guilty verdict within hours, validating the sense of community and upholding justice for Baby Faviola.” Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald M. Byers

District Court Judge James W. Counts presided over the case.