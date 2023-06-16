Adam Alexander Torres was sentenced to 24.5 years in prison for the 2019 murder of Rogelio Baeza | Courtesy: Dona Aña County Detention Center

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Adam Alexander Torres was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison Friday for the murder of Rogelio Baeza. Torres was found guilty in March on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

In June 2019, officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were sent to the Halo Lounge after reports of gunshots. Baeza died on the scene from a gunshot wound. Surveillance video showed Baeza and another man sitting in a vehicle at the lounge. The video then showed Torres arriving and shooting at the men.

Investigators said texts between the two showed threatening behavior and death threats. A witness showed investigators where the gun was in the desert 25 miles away from the shooting. Torres was sentenced to 24.5 years in prison.