Las Cruces man sentenced to 7 years for methamphetamine possession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to a news release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice-District of New Mexico, Ramon Gomez, 41, was sentenced on Nov. 4 in federal court after Gomez pleaded guilty on Jan. 30.

In his plea agreement, Gomez admitted to possessing 111.836 grams of methamphetamine on April 17, 2019, that he intended to sell to other individuals. The meth was found in Gomez’s residence during the execution of a search warrant according to the same news release.

Upon release from prison, Gomez will serve five years of supervised release.

Latest Local News