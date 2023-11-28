LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Steven Valdez has been sentenced for the 2022 murder of his girlfriend Brittany Skaggs. In February 2022, police said a witness told them Valdez had beaten Skaggs before her home. The witness came to the home and Valdez came back hitting the witness with the butt of his gun.

Valdez then chased Skaggs into a back bedroom where she tried to push him and he shot her hitting her in the arm and abdomen. The witness said Valdez then put Skaggs into her car and left the scene. Las Cruces Police Department found Valdez on a motorcycle and he fled leading them on a high-speed chase.

Valdez was found guilty of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.