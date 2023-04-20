NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 25 years for the production of child pornography. 30-year-old Sean Patrick Fosler pleaded guilty on Apr. 28, 2022, and was sentenced on Apr. 20, 2023. Fosler will face five years of supervised release once he is out of prison, and will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, on Dec. 2, 2021, a confidential source told Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) that Fosler had live-streamed sexual content of an eight-year-old via Snapchat. HSI’s investigation revealed two Snapchat accounts that belonged to Fosler; they each had numerous pieces of child pornography – with the victim being only six years old.

“Those who use minors for their own sexual gratification are selfish and cowardly,” says U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez. “Those who then capture and share those darkest moments of a child victim’s life infinitely compound the harm. I’m proud to partner with Homeland Security Investigations, New Mexico State Police, and the El Paso Police Department to support healing and closure for the victim and their loved ones.”

The case was investigated by HSI with help from New Mexico State Police and the El Paso Police Department. The case is being prosecuted as a part of the nationwide initiative Project Safe Childhood. For more information on Project Safe Childhood, click here.