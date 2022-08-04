LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Martinez, 18, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Fabian Lopez in 2020. According to a criminal complaint, in August 2020, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a car crash where they found Lopez inside. His girlfriend told police they had met Martinez and two other men for a drug deal and that her infant son had been in the car with them.

When Martinez got in the car, he pointed a gun at Lopez and demanded the drugs. Martinez then fired hitting Lopez in the torso and fled the scene. Lopez tried to drive off but crash into a nearby fence. He died at the hospital.

Martinez pled guilty to second-degree murder, 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and child abuse. He was sentenced as an adult.