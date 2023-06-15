Juan Baños-Lopez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2019 | Courtesy: Third Judicial District Attorney

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Juan Baños-Lopez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of his wife in November 2019. According to a news release, Las Cruces police were sent to the couple’s home after his son called 911 and said his father had called a relative and said that he had killed his wife and was going to kill himself.

When officers arrived, they found Baños-Lopez with a kitchen knife in his chest. His wife, Amberly Busby Lopez, was found dead with multiple stab wounds. Baños-Lopez later admitted to stabbing her.