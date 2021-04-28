Las Cruces man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, ramming entry gates at White Sands

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that a Las Cruces man has pleaded guilty in federal court to cyberstalking and destruction of government property. According to a plea agreement and court records, 39-year-old Anthony Clark Davila Garza reportedly used a vehicle to ram and damage the metal entry gates at White Sands Missile Range on April 1, 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Davila Garza also admitted to posting a threat on Facebook on August 19, 2019, to making specific reference to certain individuals. After one of the targeted individuals responded to ask why Davila Garza would make the threat, Davila Garza reportedly contacted the individual through Facebook Messenger and reiterated the threat via voice call.

Davila Garza is facing up to five years in prison for cyberstalking and up to 10 years for destruction of government property. He will remain in custody until sentencing which has not been scheduled.

The FBI investigated this case while Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron O. Jordan is prosecuting the case.