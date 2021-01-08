Las Cruces man leads Texas and New Mexico officers on wild chase from El Paso

Texas DPS helicopter camera followed a chase from El Paso into New Mexico, capturing the moment they say Luis Franco crashed and took off on foot. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a wild chase with Texas state troopers hot on the tail of a New Mexico man as he made a run for it from El Paso. Those Texas state troopers didn’t give up once he crossed the state line.

It was a string of close calls. The 40-minute chase started in El Paso and eventually went into the New Mexico towns of Vado and Anthony. A Texas police helicopter following the suspects since they were spotted committing a burglary.

“Just ran a semi off the road, as well,” the pilot is heard saying. “They used a crowbar to pry open a coin machine.”

Texas DPS troopers joined in on the chase on the ground as the driver speeds through red lights before causing a few scares on the freeway, heading into oncoming traffic. The chase back in early December reached speeds of 125 miles per hour and most of it took place in New Mexico.

“If I get a chance to shoot his tires out, I’m going to do it,” a Texas DPS trooper in pursuit said, as his lapel camera was recording. “He’s going to hurt someone.”

Another trooper took the lead as her partner shot out one of the Honda’s tires from the passenger side window. The suspect then led officers onto a dirt road. The pilot spotted the deep ditch up ahead but the driver didn’t, and he crashed.

Still, he wasn’t done yet. He made a run for it to a nearby trailer and they never saw him leave.

“Hey, he’s going to be under the trailer,” said a Texas DPS trooper, recorded via his lapel camera. “Come out with your hands up. You’re surrounded. You’re not going to go anywhere.”

As New Mexico State Police arrive, they find his female passenger abandoned back at the crash scene in serious pain. Over at the trailer home, it takes police dogs and a taser to get the driver out.

“Oh man, what’s going on,” asked the suspect. “You taking a nap?” a NMSP officer is heard replying. “What are you guys doing,” the suspect continues.

It’s the third police chase in three months for Luis Franco and more jail time for the 28-year-old Las Cruces man with a long rap sheet. Franco’s dangerous night led to charges in both Texas and New Mexico.

