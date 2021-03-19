Las Cruces man leads multiple agencies on chase, then shot by police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man led multiple police agencies on a wild chase, but it wasn’t the spike strips or a crash that stopped him. The late night chase escalated quickly on I-25 near Las Cruces in October.

The driver fled a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, leading New Mexico State Police and Sierra County Sheriff’s deputies to join in. The spike strips didn’t do the trick, so an officer tried a PIT maneuver. The driver lost control, but it still wasn’t enough.

The suspect kept going, heading toward the driver’s side of the patrol car, before an officer opened fire. The driver was hit at least once and the car veered off the highway, crashing into some brush.

“Exit the vehicle with your hands up, man,” an officer is heard yelling to the suspect, who yells something back. “Well, figure it out. You got yourself in that position.”

Eventually, 25-year-old Armando Almaraz stumbled out and got on the ground. Officers walked toward him with their guns drawn, gave him first aid, and he was carted away to an El Paso hospital.

“I heard the vehicle revving its engine towards me. Once it started coming towards me, I went ahead and took aim. I had my red dot centered in and aimed for the center of his chest. I then fired three or four rounds,” said the officer who fired the shots, later during an interview.

The officer says he feared for his life. However, Almaraz doesn’t agree.

“I do feel it was wrong how the cops shot me,” Almaraz later told police from his hospital bed. “I didn’t pull a weapon or nothing.”

The police on site read him his Miranda Rights. He then decided to lawyer up.

“I’m 25, man,” Almaraz tells an officer. “I have so much ahead of me and hopefully I don’t end up doing 25 to life over this.”

It is enough to charge Almaraz with three felonies, including aggravated assault of an officer. This isn’t Almaraz’s first run-in with police. He has a long rap sheet including DWI, aggravated burglary and fleeing an officer.