Las Cruces man indicted with 62 felony counts for sexually assaulting teen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man suspected of sexually assaulting a teen over several years has been indicted on more than 60 charges. On Tuesday, a Dona Ana County grand jury indicted 48-year-old Johnny Pacheco on 62 felony charges.

They include 42 counts of rape and 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, among others. Investigators said the reported crimes happened over the course of four years, starting when the girl was 14 years old. She reportedly knew Pacheco through a relative. Currently he is out on bond while awaiting arraignment.

