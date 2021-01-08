Las Cruces man held without bond on kidnapping, aggravated battery charges

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend for several weeks. Police arrested Christopher Aguilera, 35, in December of 2020 after responding to a domestic violence call.

The woman reportedly told police she had been held against her will for weeks. She also said she was burned and beaten. Prosecutors say her family eventually showed up, but Aguilera told them to leave.

The victim says after Aguilera threatened her family to leave, she ran out of the apartment and got into the vehicle with her family. Once she got home, she called 911 and was examined by responding officers. She was also transported to Mountain View Hospital.

Aguilera is being held behind bars without bond on one count of Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery against a household member with a deadly weapon (1st-degree felony), one count of battery against a household member (3rd-degree felony), resisting, and evading or obstructing an officer (misdemeanor). He is being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial.

Read Next: