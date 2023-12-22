LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – After threatening a U.S. congresswoman from Texas, 60-year-old Michael David Fox from Las Cruces has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Fox left a voicemail threatening to “put a bullet” in the politician as well as making additional hateful comments, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Law enforcement traced the phone call back to Fox.

In court, Fox was accused of a hate crime for targeting the congresswoman because Fox thought the congresswoman was transgendered, the DOJ says. In his guilty plea, Fox acknowledged he wasn’t just making idle talk or a political comment.

“While everyone is entitled to believe irrational ideas, no belief entitles someone to threaten violence,” U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez said in a press release. “Hate crimes drive division and fear and we have no room for either. Federal law enforcement will stand up for our community by delivering very real consequences to very real threats, even when they are driven by fantasy.”