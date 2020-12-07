Las Cruces man has third car stolen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man in Las Cruces has had his vehicle stolen three times and is now wondering if he has bad luck or is there a bigger problem. Cody Brownwell woke up last week and realized his car was not where he parked it in front of his house. Someone had stolen his vehicle.

This is the third time Brownwell’s vehicle has been stolen. “It’s like I lost a little bit of myself and it’s very frustrating,” said Brownwell.

The Las Cruces Police Department has gotten nearly 200 reports of stolen cars from January through July of this year. Compared to last year, car thefts have increased by 28%. LCPD says the problem in Las Cruces isn’t any worse than it is in El Paso, Texas, and surrounding cities.

