LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead
- Crime: Warrant issued for man suspected of shooting person outside Albuquerque restaurant
- Top Story 1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
- New Mexico: Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
Valenzuela fled from officers and fired shots toward them, before crashing near New Mexico State University campus. Police sent a K9 unit in to help get Valenzuela into custody.
Valenzuela pled guilty to fleeing, assaulting an officer, and being a felon with a gun.