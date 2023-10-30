LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2020 by a Las Cruces jury. According to the third judicial District Attorney, Alexander Ray Diaz 26, was found guilty of 1 count of criminal sexual contact of a minor a third-degree felony, and one count of criminal sexual contact a fourth-degree felony.

Investigators learned the incidents began when the girl was 12 years old, and Diaz was a close family friend. The victim’s mother became aware because of his demonstrative actions when he was around and listening to inappropriate conversations.

In the safehouse interview, the victim recounted several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior demonstrated by Diaz. Police were able to download all social media communications that showed Diaz utilizing manipulative grooming coercive techniques on the victim, authorities said.

The investigation into the allegations of the sexual assault was led by the Las Cruces Police Criminal Investigation Division.