LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has found 36-year-old Jose Luis Esparza guilty of eight counts of criminal sexual abuse. The man was accused of inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old.

Doña Ana County Sheriff deputies looked into Esparza in 2019 after getting a call about alleged sexual misconduct, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office (DA’s office). The DA’s office says Esparza is the child’s stepfather.

The DA’s office says the victim told a cousin who told a counselor about the alleged sexual abuse. The victim reportedly said the abuse began when they were 11 years old.

After a trial in district court, a Las Cruces jury found Esparza guilty of three counts of first-degree felony criminal sexual penetration, three counts of second-degree felony criminal sexual penetration, and two counts of third-degree felony criminal sexual contact, according to the DA’s office. He now faces a potential of over 90 years in prison but has not yet been sentenced, the DA’s office says.

In southern New Mexico, survivors of sexual abuse can call La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery Services 24 Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437. The program offers free, confidential help, intervention, counseling, and examinations.