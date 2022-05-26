LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal jury convicted Fernando Angel Puga of kidnapping, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, and transportation of a stolen vehicle in interstate commerce.

According to court documents, on June 9, 2017, Puga and co-defendant 38-year-old Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, from Mexico, approached a man working at a food truck in El Paso. Puga and Quinonez told the victim their car had broken down and asked for a ride. While the victim was giving the men a ride to a nearby gas station, Quinonez pulled out a gun and told the victim they were kidnapping him.

The victim was forced at gun and knifepoint to drive the two men from El Paso to Las Cruces. Once in Las Cruces, the victim was struck and stabbed multiple times with a machete by Puga. The victim had fractures to their skull and arms and severe puncture wounds and lacerations to his body and hands.

Puga’s sentencing has not been set. He faces up to life in prison for the kidnapping charge; up to 25 years in prison for the carjacking charge; and up to 10 years in prison for the stolen vehicle charge.