LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Delbert Tyler Trevino, 31, has been charged with possession of an unregistered short barrel rifle. The Las Cruces native appeared in federal court Wednesday for a detention hearing and will stay behind bars until trial.

According to a criminal complaint, the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of suspicious activity in September. They got a search warrant for a home in Mesilla Park where Trevino was housesitting. After searching the home, they found a rifle in the bedroom he was staying in.

Investigators say the barrel of the rifle was 13 inches which is considered a short barrel since it is under 16 inches. Those rifles must be registered with the National Firearms and Transfer Record. Officials said the rifle was not registered.

Trevino faces up to ten years in prison. A trial date has not yet been set.