ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rudy Garcia, 35, has been arraigned on a five-count indictment relating to a January 2022 shooting death. According to the indictment, Garcia allegedly shot and killed another man during a drug deal involving fentanyl.

Garcia has been charged federally with conspiracy, distribution of fentanyl, using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Garcia faces up to life in prison or death. A trial date has not yet been set.