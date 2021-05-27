Las Cruces man facing federal charges for alleged threats, plotting to kill Pres. Biden

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –The Las Cruces man accused of threatening to kill the president is set to face a federal judge on Friday, May 28. John Thornton is locked up and charged with federal crimes.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Thornton is accused of sending several threatening messages to four people in Texas and Florida. Investigators say in the messages, Thornton threatened to “execute” staff at two companies and threatened to kill President Joe Biden.

FBI investigators have not identified who received the text messages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES