LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is facing seven counts of human trafficking in Chaves County. According to a criminal complaint, Jose Piña had seven passengers in his vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday.

Piña claimed he transporting them to work on a ranch in Socorro, but deputies say the passengers did not know which state they were in, or where they were headed. Authorities later learned they were undocumented people from Mexico. Deputies say Piña also had cocaine and oxycodone.