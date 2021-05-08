Las Cruces man charged with sexually assaulting teen over multiple years

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man suspected of sexually assaulting a teen over several years is now behind bars. Johnny Pacheco has racked up 62 felony charges including 42 counts of child rape and 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, among others.

Investigators say the reported crimes happened over the course of four years, beginning when the girl was 14 years old. She reportedly knew Pacheco through a relative.

Police say they first learned of the allegations against the 48-year-old back in December. Investigators have been conducting interviews over the past few months and got a warrant for Pacheco’s arrest Friday night. He’s being held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

