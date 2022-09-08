LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Myles Delando Luciano, 25, has been charged in federal court with armed robbery. According to a complaint, in July, Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez tried to walk out of Lowe’s store with an air conditioner without paying for it. When two employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent tried to stop them, Luciano pointed what looked like a gun at them and fled in a vehicle. It was later determined to be a pellet gun.

Las Cruces Police Department officers located that and tried to stop the pair. They say the two fled from police before the chase ended in a parking lot in the city. If convicted, Luciano faces up to 20 years in prison.

Lopez was also charged in the complaint. He has an outstanding arrest warrant in connection to the case. Police say he disappeared from the hospital after he was shot during the chase. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI.