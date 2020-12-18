Las Cruces man charged for making online threats about police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is facing federal cyberstalking charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Dustin Charles wrote online he had dreams of killing a Las Cruces police officer.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 29, Charles allegedly posted a photo of a Las Cruces police officer on Facebook and stated that he was having dreams of killing the officer. Charles allegedly sent a Facebook friend request to the officer and the officer noticed a Facebook post by Charles claiming to have captured a burglary suspect on camera. The post included a link to the photo of the officer that Charles allegedly had posted according to a news release.

On Sept. 5, he also wrote an email to the ACLU about his desire to kill the officer, then threatened the ACLU in a separate email the next day. Prosecutors say on Nov. 30, he even replied to a post on the Las Cruces Sun-News Facebook page about the department’s new chief, claiming he would rather shoot an officer than being pulled over. If convicted, Charles faces up to five years in prison. No other information was provided.

