LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was accused of a robbery has been arrested. Records revealed that he has been booked.

Joshua Lopez, 25, of Las Cruces, allegedly disappeared from a hospital after leading police on a chase. He was arrested Friday afternoon in Las Cruces.

He is accused of trying to steal an air conditioner from Lowe’s with Myles Luciano. He reportedly fled from police, was shot by police, and then taken to an El Paso hospital.

Lopez had disappeared for more than a month before he was arrested Friday.