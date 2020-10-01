Las Cruces man accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old relative

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl multiple times.

Kelly James Scoughton, 52, is charged with four third-degree felony counts of child abuse, two first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, one second-degree felony count of sexual exploitation of a child, and one fourth-degree felony count of false imprisonment.

Authorities also said Scoughton faces four misdemeanor counts of enticement of a child.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, on Sept. 2, 2020, a 5-year-old girl disclosed to her grandmother that Scoughton, a relative, sexually assaulted her when she was at his home.

Investigators interviewed several relatives and conducted a safe-house interview with the young girl. Detectives learned that Scoughton allegedly sexually assaulted or had illegal contact with the young victim on several occasions.

Investigators also learned that Scoughton took at least one inappropriate photo of the 5-year-old girl and, at least once, held the victim against her will.

Scoughton was arrested Thursday morning and is initially being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.