LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is accused of secretly recording women in the restrooms of local parks. Ivan Gamboa-Soto was caught in May by a woman who was in the restroom at Young Park with her 3-year-old son.

The woman says she was helping her son use the restroom when she noticed a phone under the stall recording. She ran out, yelled for help, and a number of people in the park ran over and stopped Gamboa-Soto and held him until police arrived.

Police say after searching his phone they found a lot more pictures, all of women in restroom stalls, some at other city parks. Police alleged Gamboa-Soto was pleasuring himself while taking the pictures. He is facing charges of voyeurism.