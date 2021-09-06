Las Cruces man accused of raping child in custody

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of abducting and raping a 14-year-old Las Cruces girl is now in custody. Police arrested Jorge Claro Quezada last Friday, one week after they say he asked the Organ Mountain High School student if she wanted a ride from McDonald’s back to school.

The girl accepted and investigators say Claro Quezada assaulted her and let her go. She reported the attack to school officials after it happened. Police tracked down Claro Quezada’s truck and arrested him.