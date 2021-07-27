Las Cruces man accused of abusing girlfriend’s son

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is charged with abusing his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son. The Las Cruces Police Department says 37-year-old Dominic Salas grabbed the boy by the neck and lifted him off of the floor. Salas is also accused of holding the boy on the floor and poured water over his mouth and nose.

LCPD says they were sent to investigate after a referral was made through the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. LCPD says the boy told police he was excessively disciplined by Salas who also threatened to kill him.

Both alleged incidents happened late last year. Salas was arrested Thursday booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center but was released from jail on his own recognizance on Friday. LCPD says Salas is charged with two felony counts of intentional child abuse; One count is a second-degree felony while the second is a third-degree felony.

LCPD says they are continuing the investigation and more charges are possible.