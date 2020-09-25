Las Cruces hit and run suspects turn themselves in

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple suspected in a deadly hit and run have turned themselves in. Las Cruces police say 40-year-old Heather Mariah Grace Funk was behind the wheel, with Earnest Thomas Fudge in the passenger seat, when she hit two pedestrians on Monday near the intersection of Espina St. and Arizona Ave.

LCPD reports that both had warrants issued for their arrest and the pair turned themselves in at the Las Cruces Police Department just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Traffic investigators say that two pedestrians were crossing Espina St. when they were struck by the 2010 Volkswagen Passat driven by Funk and with Fudge as a passenger.

One of the pedestrians, a 43-year-old Jaime Valenciano was killed and a 60-year old man was injured. The vehicle fled the scene but was reportedly located by police later that afternoon and had authorities say it had damage consistent with it being involved in the hit and run.

Police have charged Funk with two felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash that causes great bodily harm or death and two felony counts of failure to stop and render aid. LCPD arrested Fudge on warrants that charge him with a felony count of harboring or aiding a felon, two misdemeanor charges of assault against a household member, and one misdemeanor count of larceny. They are both being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Heather Mariah Grace Funk

Earnest Thomas Fudge (Images courtesy Las Cruces Police Department)

