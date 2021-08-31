Las Cruces doggie daycare owner arrested for animal cruelty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – April Nastasi of Las Cruces has been arrested for animal cruelty. The owner of April’s K9-1-1 Academy was arrested Friday.

Nastasi was reported to authorities by Graciela Rodriguez. Rodriguez had to send her dog Thor to daycare this summer when a tree hit her house. On his first night there, she says Nastasi told him he was in a fight with another dog and was badly injured.

Natasi is accused of not getting the dog treatment for his wounds. Animal Welfare officers for Dona Ana Country say as a result, the dog underwent multiple surgeries. They also discovered Natasi does not have a permit to board animals.