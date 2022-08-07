LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County are offering a $1,000 reward for information identifying a suspect accused of shooting a child. They say it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday when the people in a blue Honda Civic got into a road rage incident with the driver of a black pickup on Amador near the railroad tracks.

When the Civic pulled up next to the truck, a passenger in the Civic fired a shot that hit the girl. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. At last check, they say her condition appeared to have stabilized.

Police say the man who fired the shot is Hispanic with a light complexion. The Civic had either a temporary or dealer’s tag. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.